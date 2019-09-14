Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 186.25 ($2.43).

PETS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of PETS traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 233.60 ($3.05). The stock had a trading volume of 770,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

