PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,231,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 202,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 76,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 105,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $136.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

