PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,511 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13,410.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,893 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,182,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,684,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen increased their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

PEP stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.13. 247,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,356. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $139.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

