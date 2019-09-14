People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PBCT. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 3,399,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $454.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

People’s United Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

