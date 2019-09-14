Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Short Interest Update

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,038,300 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 30,595,100 shares. Approximately 56.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:PEI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 1,945,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,807. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $462.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.19. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $81.08 million for the quarter. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.