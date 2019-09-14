Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 870 ($11.37) price target on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pennon Group to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 875 ($11.43) in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 816.33 ($10.67).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

PNN traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company had a trading volume of 1,210,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 729.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 744.79. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 681 ($8.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 800 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.