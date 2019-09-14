PayPie Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, PayPie has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. PayPie has a market cap of $12.09 million and $1,153.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001411 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.01153773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023369 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

