Patrick J. Haley Sells 1,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) VP Patrick J. Haley sold 1,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $18,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Patrick J. Haley sold 1,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $20,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Patrick J. Haley sold 1,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $20,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,626. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.04. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 70.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $924,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,673,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 443,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 39.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,000 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

