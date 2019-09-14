Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $412,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,164.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.23. The stock had a trading volume of 781,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,560. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $140.82 and a fifty-two week high of $193.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.50.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,567,000 after acquiring an additional 622,437 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,281,000 after acquiring an additional 128,514 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.