PARETO Rewards (PARETO) Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. PARETO Rewards has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $121.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One PARETO Rewards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARETO Rewards alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.82 or 0.04530878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,059,682 tokens. PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network . The official message board for PARETO Rewards is blog.pareto.network . The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork

Buying and Selling PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARETO Rewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARETO Rewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.