Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Gap Up to $2.02

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $2.02. Pareteum shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 3,640,458 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEUM. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pareteum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.
Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million.
About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)
Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.
