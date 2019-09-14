Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Gap Up to $2.02

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $2.02. Pareteum shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 3,640,458 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEUM. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pareteum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 357.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 867,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period.

About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

