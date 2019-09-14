Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,016,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $62,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. 2,879,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $69,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $712,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

