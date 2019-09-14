Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,549 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Hess worth $64,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Hess by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 79.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,583.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,976.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,385,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,035,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,444,235 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.22. 2,534,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,506. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.14%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

