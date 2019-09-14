Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,810 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of Whirlpool worth $52,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.95.

WHR stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $149.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.23. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $153.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.