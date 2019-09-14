Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,431 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $58,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Relx by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE:RELX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.17. 256,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,242. Relx PLC has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Relx’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.