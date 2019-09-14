Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $57.01 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,926,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 1.21% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $57,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,488,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,596,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,802,000 after buying an additional 3,201,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after buying an additional 811,270 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,738,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 1,729,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 274,854 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.66. 604,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,823. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.