Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $56.64 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.65% of PulteGroup worth $56,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 499,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after buying an additional 400,524 shares during the last quarter. H2O AM LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 833,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 81,423 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In related news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $699,938.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,705. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PHM traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,233,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.49.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.