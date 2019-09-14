Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 48,851 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,851 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Republic Services worth $61,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.14. 1,138,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,751. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.35. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

