Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PHX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.39. 42,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,439. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $219.46 million, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $44,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,740. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1,732.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

