Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,279 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 237.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 55,466.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, reaching $76.53. 302,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $842.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 8.14%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $516,963.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 98,451 shares of company stock worth $7,006,801 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.