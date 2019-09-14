Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,174 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 221.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $209,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L purchased 27,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $575,629.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at $955,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,103,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,295,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. 1,326,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,932. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

