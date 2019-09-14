Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 317.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 283.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 19.3% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

NYSE WCC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.18. 344,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,780. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Buckingham Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

