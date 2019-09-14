Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Saga Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.

Shares of SGA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 8,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,260. Saga Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

