Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at about $6,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 367,438 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $2,968,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cohu by 194.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 189,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 50.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 433,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 145,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones bought 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COHU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

COHU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 254,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,336. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $588.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

