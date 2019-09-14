Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 382.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at $175,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of FISI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.16. 39,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,780. The firm has a market cap of $498.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

