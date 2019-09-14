Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,506 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 114.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,647,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $20,691,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,064,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,606,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $6,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley D. Page bought 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.44. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $19.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

