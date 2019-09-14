Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,230 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. 615,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $80.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

