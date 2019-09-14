PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised PagSeguro Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.44.

NYSE PAGS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. 754,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,954. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $354.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

