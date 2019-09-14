PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 82,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 43,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.75. 37,382,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,740,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,010.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.68.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

