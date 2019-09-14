Pacgen Life Science (CVE:PBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Pacgen Life Science Corp (CVE:PBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.86.

Pacgen Life Science Company Profile (CVE:PBS)

Pacgen Life Science Corporation, a life sciences company, focuses on building a commercial platform to market and distribute consumer health products in North America. It markets its oral and skin care products under the P113+, DermaMed, DermaSoleil, and Deserving Health brand names. The company was formerly known as Pacgen Biopharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Pacgen Life Science Corporation in May 2012.

