Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank cut NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NSRGY stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.15. 687,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $78.62 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

