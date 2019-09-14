Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,347 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 15.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,145 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 21.4% during the second quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 44,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.7% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $37.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

