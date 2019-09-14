Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,815 Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Colfax by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Colfax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 42,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,750 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $128,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,094.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $529,972.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colfax Corp has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $908.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.