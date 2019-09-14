Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Gavin Hill Purchases 11 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill acquired 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84) per share, with a total value of £141.79 ($185.27).
Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Gavin Hill acquired 12 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($17.12) per share, with a total value of £157.20 ($205.41).
Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,274 ($16.65) on Friday. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 813 ($10.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,468 ($19.18). The stock has a market cap of $728.73 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,312.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,170.33.
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.
