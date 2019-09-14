Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Gavin Hill Purchases 11 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill acquired 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84) per share, with a total value of £141.79 ($185.27).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Gavin Hill acquired 12 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($17.12) per share, with a total value of £157.20 ($205.41).

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,274 ($16.65) on Friday. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 813 ($10.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,468 ($19.18). The stock has a market cap of $728.73 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,312.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,170.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price target (up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.99)) on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.76).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

