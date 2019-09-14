Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $552.00

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 552 ($7.21) and last traded at GBX 552 ($7.21), with a volume of 125559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 601 ($7.85).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OXB shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 654.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 688.50. The firm has a market cap of $414.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

In other Oxford BioMedica news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £2,671.40 ($3,490.66). Also, insider Martin Diggle purchased 17,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 577 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £103,588.81 ($135,357.13). In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,118 shares of company stock worth $11,161,963.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

