Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) Short Interest Update

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Ottawa Savings Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.75. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Ottawa Savings Bancorp had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ottawa Savings Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

