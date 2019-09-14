Ossiam Takes $28,000 Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 273,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 28,476 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,786,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 2,314,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.04. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $999,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

