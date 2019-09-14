Ossiam Purchases New Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Msci by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Msci by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Msci by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Msci by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 286,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,497,000 after purchasing an additional 163,274 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

Msci stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.64. The stock had a trading volume of 542,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,709. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $247.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

