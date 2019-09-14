Ossiam Invests $54,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 81.9% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $300.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.29.

In other news, VP Michael Lane sold 17,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $4,743,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $5,245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,442. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.47. The stock had a trading volume of 343,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,257. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.73 and a 200 day moving average of $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $292.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.