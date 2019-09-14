Ossiam Invests $49,000 in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 104,898 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,076,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,752,000 after purchasing an additional 688,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 515,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 121,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 305,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,549. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average is $79.53.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.