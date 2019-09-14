Ossiam Acquires New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 687.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 102.9% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 58.9% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price target on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.91.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Hogan acquired 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.83 per share, for a total transaction of $998,150.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,059,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $5,453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,157 shares of company stock worth $7,976,448. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

