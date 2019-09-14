Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$19.25

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$13.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.16.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Shares of OR stock opened at C$15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.94. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$9.27 and a 12 month high of C$17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -16.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.00%.

In other news, Director Pierre Labbé sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.98, for a total value of C$61,338.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165,663.52. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 54,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.41, for a total transaction of C$897,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 444,469 shares in the company, valued at C$7,293,736.29. Insiders sold a total of 294,213 shares of company stock worth $4,903,920 over the last three months.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.