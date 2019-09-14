Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

ORGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research set a $12.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ ORGO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 61,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $310.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Alan A. Ades purchased 105,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $472,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,896,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,535,253.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 537,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,781,660.00. Insiders have acquired 657,100 shares of company stock worth $3,320,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 716.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 486,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80,852 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 36.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Organogenesis by 134.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

