Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003685 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $100.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00883673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00031046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00224552 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001994 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

