Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORA. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.36 ($19.02).

Orange stock remained flat at $€13.87 ($16.13) during trading on Friday. 6,297,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.37). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.46.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

