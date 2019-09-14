Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Director Leonard Sank Purchases 25,000 Shares

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Director Leonard Sank acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 364,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,797.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leonard Sank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Leonard Sank acquired 4,497 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $17,358.42.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Leonard Sank acquired 20,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Leonard Sank acquired 1,320 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $4,250.40.

ORMP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,718. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 568.43%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

