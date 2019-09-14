Opus (OPT) Price Tops $0.0007

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. Opus has a market cap of $94,557.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opus has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Opus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00202983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.01157344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00088102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

