Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,088 Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 47.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 346,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 111,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 379.1% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 42,899 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $3,836,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,409,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,613,099. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

GoPro stock remained flat at $$4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,175,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,322. GoPro Inc has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.