Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HABT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 24.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 82,179 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 327,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 128.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 78,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 44,314 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:HABT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 242,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,507. The company has a market capitalization of $249.60 million, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.82 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Habit Restaurants Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

