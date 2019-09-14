Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 89.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 68,684 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 58.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 59,794 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 544.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,202 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at $2,746,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at $2,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 217,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,531. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Materion Corp has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.43 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

